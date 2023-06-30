Kazakhstan Skyrockets 21 Positions Up to 76th Place in 2023 Global Peace Index Rankings

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 76th in the Global Peace Index (GPI), climbing 21 places, according to the June 2023 report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

With the third highest rank of all countries in the Eurasia region, Kazakhstan experienced the most considerable improvement in overall peacefulness, rising by 4.2%.

In the overall ranking, the country was placed after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), surpassing Jamaica. Iceland ranked first out of 163 countries in total.

Kazakhstan recorded an improvement in both the Militarization and Safety and Security domains, with five indicators increasing, including the largest one in violent demonstrations, which improved by 50%.

This year, 15 of the 23 GPI indicators remained unchanged in Kazakhstan; only three indicators on the incarceration rate, political instability, and military expenditure as a percentage of GDP deteriorated.

Produced by the IEP, the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, presenting the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.