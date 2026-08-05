Kazakhstan Hosts First FIDE World University Team Chess Championship 

ALMATY – The inaugural FIDE World University Team Chess Championship opened in Almaty on Aug. 4 with teams from Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Beijing University and 12 other leading universities. While the event crowns the world’s strongest university chess team, it also reflects Kazakhstan’s broader effort to position itself as an international center for intellectual competition.

Speaking to participants in a video address, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Сulture and Information Aida Balayeva said hosting the tournament demonstrates both the development of chess in Kazakhstan and the country’s ability to organize major international intellectual events.

“Today, Kazakhstan becomes the meeting place for the strongest young chess players representing the world’s leading educational institutions,” she said.

Chess becomes part of education policy

The championship illustrates how Kazakhstan’s chess strategy has evolved beyond organizing tournaments. Under the Comprehensive Chess Development Plan for 2023–2027, universities have begun integrating chess into teacher education. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education introduced a Chess Teacher minor program in pedagogical universities to prepare future educators capable of incorporating chess into classrooms.

According to Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, more than 200 students have already completed the program, while 31 universities now include chess-related disciplines. The recently opened KazChessLab at the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University is expected to become a center for research, methodology and teacher training.

From international tournaments to international networks

The tournament also highlights another dimension of Kazakhstan’s strategy: strengthening its international academic visibility. Sixteen university teams from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia are competing in Almaty, including institutions whose chess traditions date back more than a century.

Beyond medals, organizers emphasize the value of university-level networks. Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov described student chess as particularly important because universities create relationships that often continue into scientific research, business and international cooperation.

“Today it is in the university environment that connections are formed which extend far beyond the chessboard,” he said during the opening ceremony.

That emphasis aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader effort to internationalize higher education by attracting foreign students, expanding research cooperation and hosting global academic events.

Growing international recognition

Hosting the championship continues Kazakhstan’s expanding cooperation with FIDE. During a December 2025 meeting with FIDE representatives, Tokayev discussed organizing more international competitions while reaffirming government support for chess development.

Kazakhstan’s growing reputation in chess stems from hosting elite competitions, expanding youth participation and integrating chess into education. The university championship further reinforces that trajectory by placing Kazakhstan at the center of FIDE’s Year of Chess in Education 2026.

The championship runs alongside a World Youth match, underscoring the emphasis on developing future generations of players. On the opening day, Kazakhstan’s boys defeated the World Team in the rapid competition, while the visiting girls’ team claimed victory in their category. Meanwhile, the university championship began with strong performances from Saint Louis University, the University of Texas at Dallas, Ural State Mining University and Kazakhstan’s own Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The country’s international standing has also been reflected in individual achievements. In FIDE’s latest global rankings, 19-year-old Kazakh player Alua Nurman climbed from fourth to third place among the world’s top female players under 20, increasing her rating to 2,442 points.