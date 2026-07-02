Tokyo, Astana See New Momentum in Finance, AI and Digital Cooperation

ASTANA – Tokyo and Astana are building new momentum in their city-to-city partnership, with finance, artificial intelligence and digital technology emerging as key areas for cooperation, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in an interview with The Astana times following her May visit to Kazakhstan.

“Tokyo would seek to further deepen its collaboration with Astana in addressing shared challenges and in advancing initiatives to enhance international competitiveness of both cities in fields such as international finance, AI, and digital technology,” Koike said.

In Astana, Koike met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek. Her visit also included a Kazakh-Japanese business event and pitch session featuring leading Japanese companies specializing in decarbonization, renewable energy, drone technologies, and carbon credit solutions.

Koike said she and President Tokayev have enjoyed a “longstanding relationship” dating back to Tokayev’s tenure as foreign minister.

“Over the years, we have worked to foster exchanges and deepen cooperation between our countries and our cities,” said Koike, who received the Order of Dostyk from Tokayev during her visit.

“In Astana, we carried out high-profile promotional initiatives for Tokyo-based startups and SMEs in the GX [green transformation] sector, thereby creating valuable opportunities to facilitate their global expansion and lay a solid foundation for future business partnerships,” she said.

“At the Ministry of Agriculture, we were briefed on sturgeon aquaculture and caviar production. Similar initiatives are underway on Kozushima Island in Tokyo, and through our exchange of views, we deepened our shared understanding of the prospects for future collaboration,” she said.

Koike’s visit comes months after Tokayev’s visit to Japan in December, which concluded with more than 40 commercial agreements worth roughly $3.7 billion.

There, Tokyo and Astana signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to forge deeper ties and practical exchanges in digital area and disaster preparedness and urban resilience. The partnership brings together two capitals of very different scale: Tokyo, a metropolitan prefecture of around 14.27 million people, and Astana, Kazakhstan’s rapidly growing capital with a population surpassing 1.6 million.

“During the latest trip, I visited and toured the organizations relevant to this MOU. Specifically, we carried out high-profile promotional initiatives for Tokyo-based startups and SMEs in the green transformation sector, while also undertaking site visits across a broad range of fields, including AI, disaster prevention, education, and sturgeon aquaculture,” said Koike.

Koike cited safety, security, and resilience as Tokyo’s strengths rooted in advanced technologies. She mentioned how Tokyo is expanding its flood control measures, an area that she said is also relevant to Kazakhstan following its devastating floods in 2024.

“Tokyo is expanding its network of underground regulating reservoirs, enhancing connectivity, and developing systems to channel water into Tokyo Bay,” she added. “Moreover, Tokyo is advancing the use of AI for water level forecasting, while deploying drones to support rapid damage assessment.”

Koike also sees earthquake preparedness as one of the key areas where Tokyo can share its expertise with Kazakhstan. Its latest efforts include seismic upgrades and fireproofing measures aimed at reducing potential damage to buildings.

“As Kazakhstan, like Tokyo, has experienced floods and earthquakes, these insights and expertise would serve as a valuable reference,” she added.

“This visit was highly meaningful, through valuable insights gained across a broad range of fields. Looking ahead, I intend to further enhance exchanges with the cities visited and deepen our collaboration toward the continued development of our respective cities,” said Koike.

The city-level cooperation comes as Japan is expanding its broader engagement with Kazakhstan. Amid shifting global supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions, Japan increasingly sees Kazakhstan as a strategic partner not only in critical minerals and transport routes, but also in a wider relationship built on trust, education and shared global priorities, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima told The Astana Times in an earlier interview.