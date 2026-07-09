New Constitution to Strengthen Kazakhstan’s Investment Appeal, Says PM

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s new constitutional framework will help strengthen investor confidence by ensuring greater legal predictability and supporting economic modernization, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a July 9 meeting of the Council on Improving the Investment Climate.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the government and the international business community, as well as on investment opportunities in digitalization and artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Bektenov said the constitution adopted through a nationwide referendum has laid the foundation for a new stage of reforms aimed at building a fair and progressive Kazakhstan. He noted that the renewed legal framework is designed to support sustainable economic development and create favorable conditions for investors.

Bektenov emphasized that the Constitutional Court’s clarification of the rule limiting the terms of office of several senior officials provides legal certainty and sends a positive signal to domestic and foreign investors seeking stability and predictability.

The meeting also highlighted Kazakhstan’s digital transformation agenda. Bektenov noted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, while the country has adopted the Digital Qazaqstan 2029 strategy, the Digital Code, and laws on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

He said the development of AI and digital technologies is a key factor in boosting economic growth, improving public administration and enhancing the quality of life. Kazakhstan is also introducing mechanisms for secure cross-border data exchange, including the Cloud First Policy and Data Embassy initiatives.

Representatives of the international business community, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, Apple, Siemens and Honeywell, discussed questions related to digital regulation, cloud technologies, data protection, cybersecurity, AI implementation and industrial digitalization.

Bektenov reaffirmed that Kazakhstan remains open to long-term investment and constructive dialogue with businesses, adding that the government will continue improving digital regulation, innovation infrastructure and conditions for investors.