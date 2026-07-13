Kazakhstan’s Ice Cream Exports Jump 77% as Production Rises

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s ice cream exports surged 77% in value in January-April, driven by strong production and growing demand across neighboring markets.

Kazakhstan produced 35,100 tons of ice cream between January and May, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on July 10.

The Almaty Region remained the country’s main production hub, accounting for 23,300 tons, or 66.3% of total output. Other leading producers included the Turkistan Region with 6,000 tons, Almaty with 1,300 tons, and the Akmola Region with 1,100 tons.

Cream ice cream and plombir, a rich, full-fat variety, dominated production, totaling 15,200 tons and 14,300 tons, respectively. Together, they accounted for more than 80% of total output.

Between January and April, Kazakhstan exported 6,400 tons of ice cream worth $24.8 million, an increase of 46.4% in volume and 77% in value compared to the same period last year.

Exports exceeded imports by 2,900 tons, maintaining a positive trade balance.

Nearly all exports (99.9%) were shipped to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. Russia remained the largest destination, importing 4,300 tons of Kazakh ice cream. Exports also grew significantly to the Kyrgyz Republic, rising 68.4%, and Uzbekistan, up 27.7%.

Imports reached 3,400 tons worth $12.9 million in January-April, up 10.1% year-on-year. The main suppliers were Russia with 1,500 tons, the Kyrgyz Republic with 1,400 tons, Uzbekistan with 178.1 tons, and Türkiye with 156 tons.