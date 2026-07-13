Kazakhstan’s BaiQymyz Festival Showcases Record 56 Tons of Kymyz

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrated its nomadic heritage and set a new national record during the BaiQymyz 2026 international gastronomic festival on July 11-12, where organizers presented 56 tons of kymyz, the country’s traditional fermented mare’s milk, in Astana.

The two-day festival, aimed at promoting the country’s national culture, traditions and cuisine, brought together 59 kymyz producers nationwide, as well as participants from Russia. Visitors sampled regional varieties of kymyz, traditional Kazakh dishes and experienced cultural performances, crafts and equestrian events.

According to BaiQymyz project founder Zhumazhan Kaltayev, the festival nearly doubled last year’s volume of kymyz, when 30 tons were presented.

“Today the festival set a new Kazakhstan record with 56 tons of kymyz, which has officially been entered into the Kazakhstan Book of Records. Compared to last year, the volume has nearly doubled,” Kaltayev told The Astana Times.

“Interest in the festival continues to grow every year. We are seeing more producers, broader regional participation and increasing numbers of visitors, demonstrating strong public interest in the event,” he added.

One of the festival’s main attractions was the Best Kymyz competition, featuring a prize fund of 45 million tenge (US$95,131).

Winners were selected in three categories, such as BaiQymyz 2026, Medicinal Kymyz, and People’s Choice.

According to organizers, the competition aimed to promote high-quality kymyz production while preserving traditional methods.

Beyond gastronomy, the festival featured exhibitions by artists and traditional craftspeople, demonstrations of Kazakh handicrafts, family activities and cultural performances.

A major highlight was an international equestrian show organized jointly by the Asia Kokpar League and Er Qanaty. The program included a parade of Er Qanaty horses, kokpar, the traditional horseback game, shogen, an ancient horseback stick-and-ball game, audaryspak, traditional horseback wrestling and other performances.

Organizers said this year’s festival placed greater emphasis on Kazakhstan’s creative industries by presenting traditional equestrian sports alongside modern entertainment formats such as horseback Quidditch.

Activities for children

The festival also offered a range of activities for younger visitors through the BaiQymyz Qulynshaq ethnocultural zone, where children learned about Kazakh traditions and national games.

One of the most popular attractions was the BaiQymyz Qoshaqan children’s rodeo, giving young participants the opportunity to develop horseback riding skills while becoming familiar with elements of Kazakhstan’s equestrian culture.

The second day also featured children’s show jumping competitions showcasing the country’s emerging young riders.

Among the festival participants was Zhanat Zhailau, founder of the Agabek Ata Erekshe Kymyzy project, which is developing an inclusive ethno-village designed to help young people with disabilities learn traditional crafts and gain greater economic independence.