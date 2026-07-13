Kazakhstan Tests Artificial Rain Technology to Tackle Water Shortages

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has launched its first pilot project using cloud seeding technology in the drought-prone Turkistan Region to increase rainfall, replenish reservoirs and improve water supplies for agriculture.

The pilot project, launched on May 17, is being implemented in cooperation with the UAE National Center of Meteorology. It aims to support irrigation for more than 911,000 hectares of farmland by increasing the likelihood of rainfall from naturally formed rain clouds.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, specially equipped aircraft disperse environmentally safe salt-based reagents beneath suitable rain clouds identified by Kazhydromet. The technology is designed to enhance precipitation within individual cloud systems rather than alter regional climate patterns, reported Kazinform on July 13.

Authorities estimate the project could generate up to 35 billion tenge (US$74 million) in annual economic benefits if proven effective by reducing drought-related losses and improving agricultural productivity.

Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said 11 cloud-seeding flights have been carried out, mainly over the Otyrar and Sozak districts, with the results currently under evaluation. The ministry added that there is no evidence the technology poses risks to human health or the environment and that the pilot is intended to assess its effectiveness.

Cloud seeding is used in more than 50 countries, including China, the United States, India and the United Arab Emirates, for purposes such as increasing rainfall, reducing hail damage and dispersing fog. However, scientists say its long-term effectiveness remains under study and that it should complement broader water management measures rather than replace them.