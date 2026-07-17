Kazakhstan, EBRD Advance QaJET Platform Ahead of COP31 Launch

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) reviewed preparations for the launch of the QaJET National Investment Platform for a Just Energy Transition at COP31 in November, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on sustainable development and climate finance.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev met on July 16 with an EBRD delegation led by Felicity Spors, director of Climate Strategy Delivery and head of Sustainable Infrastructure, to discuss cooperation on sustainable development, green finance, the energy transition, transport and municipal infrastructure, digitalization, and private-sector development, reported the ministry’s press service.

A key focus of the talks was the QaJET platform, an initiative proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2023. The officials reviewed preparations for its official launch at COP31 in Antalya in November and discussed efforts to mobilize international climate and investment financing.

The platform is being developed with EBRD support in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Energy and Ecology and Natural Resources.

Ashikbayev underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the EBRD and welcomed the bank’s contribution to the country’s economic reforms and climate agenda. He also reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to support the international promotion of QaJET by strengthening engagement with international financial institutions, partner countries, and climate funds.

The meeting concluded with both officials reaffirming their commitment to advancing joint projects that support sustainable economic growth and Kazakhstan’s climate goals.