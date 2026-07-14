Azerbaijani President Aliyev Highlights Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in Regional Projects

ALMATY – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev praised Kazakhstan’s growing strategic role in regional transport, energy and digital connectivity projects, saying close cooperation between the two countries is essential to developing the Caspian region.

Speaking at the third Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev said relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan continue to deepen across a wide range of areas, from the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to major infrastructure initiatives linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus, reported the Azerbaijani President’s press service on July 13.

“Without active cooperation between our countries, the implementation of any major transport project in the Caspian region would be impossible,” Aliyev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is actively modernizing its ports and logistics infrastructure, while Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to coordinate transport development with Georgia and Türkiye through a four-party cooperation format focused on tariff policy, digitalization, the simplification of administrative procedures, and the improvement of freight transportation efficiency.

The Azerbaijani president noted that Kazakh oil is being transported through Azerbaijan, describing energy cooperation as another pillar of the growing bilateral partnership. Aliyev also thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for supporting the reconstruction of Karabakh.

“Kazakhstan built the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli, which we inaugurated together. We sincerely appreciate the support of the brotherly Kazakh people in restoring the liberated territories,” he said.

According to Aliyev, the close personal relationship between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has become an important factor in strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing regional initiatives.

Recalling his recent visit to Kazakhstan, Aliyev said he was particularly impressed by the historic city of Turkistan and the country’s careful preservation of its cultural heritage.

“I am sincerely pleased with the way relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing, and I wish the brotherly people of Kazakhstan continued success and prosperity,” he said.