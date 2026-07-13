Air Astana Suspends Dubai Flights as AJET Expands Kazakhstan-Türkiye Services

ASTANA — Air Astana has suspended flights to Dubai due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, while Turkish carrier AJET is set to increase flights between Kazakhstan and Türkiye beginning in August.

Air Astana has cancelled flights on the Almat-Dubai-Almaty route scheduled for July 13 and 14, as well as flights on the Astana-Dubai-Astana route scheduled for July 14, according to the airline’s press service.

Passengers are entitled to a full refund through their original point of purchase or free rebooking for flights scheduled between July 12 and 18 to alternative departures by July 31. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and working to assist affected passengers, including arranging their repatriation.

The Transport Ministry announced that Turkish airline AJET will increase flights on the Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara routes from two to seven per week on each route starting in August.