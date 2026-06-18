Tokayev Signs Law Establishing UN Regional Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has formally approved the establishment of a United Nations Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a ratification law on June 17, paving the way for the first UN regional SDG center.

The law ratifies a memorandum of understanding signed between the Kazakh government and the United Nations on the creation of the center, reported Akorda press service. A host country agreement was signed by Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in August 2025.

“This center is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan, as its location in Almaty will further strengthen our city’s international status as a multilateral diplomatic and business hub. Furthermore, this step will help expand opportunities to promote Kazakhstan’s national priorities and interests within UN forums, increase the representation of Kazakhstan’s specialists in the international system, and enhance their professional qualifications,” said Senate member Bibigul Zheksenbai, presenting the bill on June 11 at the Senate.

“According to the memorandum, Kazakhstan, as the host country, will make a voluntary contribution of $3 million annually from 2025 to 2029. The allocated funds will be used to provide the center with modern equipment and supplies, IT infrastructure, and communications systems, as well as to cover its ongoing operating expenses,” she said.