Tokayev Calls Judicial Digitalization, Investor Rights Key to Turkic Cooperation

ASTANA – Judicial digitalization and the protection of investor rights are becoming increasingly important areas of cooperation among Turkic states, as countries across the region seek to modernize legal systems and boost economic competitiveness, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with chairpersons of supreme courts of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on June 18 in Astana.

Judicial officials arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the second conference of the supreme courts of OTS member states scheduled for June 19 in Turkistan.

Among those present at the meeting were Azerbaijan Supreme Court Chief Justice Inam Karimov, Kyrgyz Supreme Court Chairman Mederbek Satyev, Turkish Court of Cassation President Ömer Kerkez, Turkish Council of State President Zeki Yiğit, and First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Supreme Court Alisher Usmanov.

Tokayev noted that cooperation within OTS in the judicial and law enforcement continues to strengthen steadily.

“A clear demonstration of this will be the high-level forum taking place in Turkistan tomorrow. The judiciary plays a crucial role in the progress and prosperity of any modern state. Therefore, deepening ties among our supreme courts fully serves the common interests of our brotherly nations,” Tokayev said.

The conference in Turkistan will feature comprehensive discussions on judicial digitalization, and investor protection, among other issues. The agenda, Tokayev said, is both “timely and highly relevant.”

“The exchange of views on these issues will undoubtedly provide fresh momentum to the development of our organization and help strengthen its standing. As is well known, Kazakhstan supports all constructive initiatives within the OTS and will continue to do so in the future,” Tokayev said.

In May, Turkistan hosted the informal summit of the OTS, where Kazakhstan proposed creating a network of artificial intelligence centers, a joint Turkic IT hub and a unified digital platform for Turkic history and culture.

OTS, initially known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization. It has five permanent members: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.