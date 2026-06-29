Kazakhstan, Masdar Advance Renewable Energy and AI Infrastructure Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based clean energy company Masdar have taken a step toward developing joint renewable energy and digital infrastructure projects by signing a roadmap to support the country’s growing artificial intelligence and data center ambitions. The roadmap was signed on June 29 by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev and Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

According to the ministry’s press service, the document outlines the next steps for exploring cooperation in renewable energy generation and digital infrastructure, including potential energy solutions to support data centers and AI-related facilities. The agreement follows discussions held earlier in the UAE and is intended to guide the selection of the most effective framework for future collaboration.

According to the ministry’s press service, the partnership is particularly significant for Kazakhstan as the country seeks to develop artificial intelligence capabilities, data centers, and a sustainable energy base. Modern AI infrastructure requires not only computing power but also reliable, long-term sources of electricity.

“Kazakhstan is steadily developing the infrastructure needed for a new digital economy, where energy, data and artificial intelligence are increasingly becoming part of a single integrated ecosystem,” the press statement said.

Masdar is one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, with a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 65 gigawatts across more than 40 countries. The company aims to expand its global capacity to 100 GW by 2030.