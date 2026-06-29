Kazakhstan Joins US-Led Pax Silica Initiative to Advance AI Economy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has joined the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative and the AI Opportunity Partnership, marking a step toward expanding international cooperation in artificial intelligence, attracting investment and accelerating the country’s high-tech industrial development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev signed the Declaration on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Pax Silica initiative and the joint statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership during the second Pax Silica Summit in Washington, D.C., reported Kazinform on June 27.

Madiyev said participation in the initiatives will strengthen cooperation with advanced economies in artificial intelligence while creating new opportunities for investment, technology transfer and the development of high-tech industries, including semiconductors, battery production and critical minerals processing.

He also said the initiative will support Kazakhstan’s efforts to build an AI-driven economy and announced plans to develop educational programs with Stanford University to strengthen human capital for high-tech industries.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg welcomed Kazakhstan to the initiative, citing the country’s critical mineral reserves, strategic position along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, and ongoing economic modernization. He also announced the launch of the Foundry School program, developed with Stanford University, to train engineers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders across Pax Silica member countries.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the initiative aims to promote trusted cooperation in semiconductors, AI infrastructure, energy and critical minerals. He noted that the Pax Silica Declaration has been signed by Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Panama and the European Union.

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led initiative focused on developing secure and resilient supply chains for the AI economy, covering critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, data centers, advanced manufacturing and workforce development.

Kazakhstan expects participation to facilitate technology transfer, attract investment, expand high-tech manufacturing and strengthen cooperation with leading international universities and technology partners.