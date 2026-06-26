Kazakhstan Joins Global AI Partnership to Advance Trusted International Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has joined the Joint Statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership, an international initiative aimed at strengthening trusted cooperation on artificial intelligence while promoting technological innovation and economic security.

The document was signed in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Kazakhstan by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, reported the ministry’s press service on June 26.

The AI Opportunity Partnership outlines a shared vision among participating countries for advancing artificial intelligence through pro-innovation policies, support for entrepreneurs and startups, increased investment in research and development, expanded access to computing infrastructure, and the development of secure and trusted AI ecosystems.

The statement also emphasizes the physical infrastructure underpinning AI, highlighting the importance of critical minerals, energy, data centers, computing capacity, semiconductors, engineering talent, and resilient supply chains.