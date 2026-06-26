Kazakhstan, EU Complete Expert-Level Talks on Visa Facilitation Agreement

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union have completed expert-level negotiations on draft Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev announced during a press briefing on June 25.

The announcement follows President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s June 23 visit to Brussels, where he met with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the meetings, both sides highlighted the completion of expert-level negotiations as an important milestone in Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.

According to Zhetybayev, both parties are now carrying out the necessary domestic procedures before the agreements can be signed.

Once in force, the agreements are expected to simplify visa procedures for Kazakh citizens by shortening visa processing times, expanding access to multiple-entry visas and easing documentary requirements, among other facilitation measures.

Zhetybayev said the agreements represent an important practical outcome of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the EU and are expected to strengthen business, educational, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties while promoting greater people-to-people contacts.

The ministry also reiterated its earlier denial of media reports claiming that the country and the EU had discussed relocating third-country migrants to Kazakhstan.

“The Kazakh side has not held negotiations with the EU or its member states on establishing centers in Kazakhstan for the reception, accommodation, transit or placement of individuals who are not citizens of Kazakhstan and are subject to return or deportation from European countries,” Zhetybayev said.