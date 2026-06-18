Kazakh PM Calls for Deeper Regional Cooperation at Tashkent Investment Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the urgency of deepening regional cooperation, as he addressed the fifth Tashkent Investment Forum on June 17.

Speaking at the forum, which gathered more than 10,000 participants from 102 countries, Olzhas Bektenov said Kazakhstan supports deeper cooperation among Central Asian countries to unlock the region’s economic potential, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

In his remarks, Bektenov outlined what measures Kazakhstan has taken to improve its investment climate, including the updated Investment Policy Concept through 2030, the work of Kazakh Invest national company and the stronger protection of investors’ rights.

He also mentioned a new special visa regime, called the Altyn Visa, is being introduced, providing simplified conditions for investors and highly qualified specialists to stay in the country.

Bektenov also met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss ways to expand trade and economic cooperation, strengthen industrial ties, improve transport connectivity, and deepen collaboration in energy, water management and tourism.

Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased by 16.2% in 2025, reaching $4.8 billion. Between January and April, the figure hit $1.9 billion, up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.

Both Bektenov and Mirziyoyev pointed to bilateral partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as a strong example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding.