Kazakh Musician Contributes to Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Soundtrack

ASTANA – Kazakh composer and musician Dana Zulpykhar has contributed to the soundtrack of Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” recording parts for the traditional Kazakh instruments dombyra and kobyz used in the series’ musical score.

Zulpykhar shared the news on social media, saying she had recorded the instruments for the soundtrack composed by Takeshi Furukawa.

“What an absolute honor to have recorded some dombyra and kobyz for such an incredible score by amazing Takeshi Furukawa,” she wrote on Instagram on June 25.

Her contribution marks another international milestone in her career. Earlier, Zulpykhar became the first representative of Kazakhstan to perform at the Coachella music festival as a member of the New York-based band WHATMORE.