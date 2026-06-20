Balkhash Tour Fest Welcomes 35,000 Guests, Spotlights Volunteer Action

ASTANA — Approximately 35,000 visitors from 11 countries attended the opening day of Balkhash Tour Fest 2026 on the shores of Lake Balkhash on June 19, the event’s press service reported.

The festival brought together visitors from Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, India and other countries for a program of sports competitions, cultural events and outdoor activities, underscoring the growing appeal of the Balkhash region as a tourism destination.

One of the key events of the first day was the International Volunteer Forum, held as part of Balkhash Tour Fest and the International Year of Volunteers. The forum gathered young people from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, India, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss environmental initiatives, sustainable development and international cooperation.

As part of the forum, volunteers joined a cleanup campaign along the shores of Lake Balkhash under the nationwide Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan initiative and unveiled a new public art installation, Balkhash Tigers, dedicated to the region’s unique natural heritage. The sculpture commemorates the Turanian tiger, which once inhabited the Balkhash area. An international conservation program aimed at restoring the species has been underway in the region for nearly a decade.

Karagandy Region Governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev met with forum participants and highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship and youth engagement.

“This international forum confirms our shared commitment to cooperation, sustainable development and the preservation of natural heritage, which is a value for the entire world,” Bulekpayev said.

He noted that the event aligns with the Taza Kazakhstan initiative, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described as a long-term effort to foster environmental responsibility and civic engagement. According to Bulekpayev, the Karagandy Region has organized 176 environmental campaigns involving more than 113,000 young people and volunteers. Festival visitors also took part in a wide range of recreational activities, including beach volleyball, mas-wrestling, giant Jenga and interactive technology exhibits featuring an AI-powered robotic goalkeeper.

Among the festival’s guests was Kazakh strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov, who praised the event’s organization and emphasized the role of such festivals in promoting domestic tourism and showcasing the Balkhash region’s natural attractions.

“I have visited more than 80 countries and attended similar events around the world. Festivals like this help reveal the tourism potential of the region and create opportunities for people to connect and learn more about Kazakhstan’s natural heritage,” Tsyrulnikov said.

The first day concluded with what organizers described as Balqash’s largest-ever drone show, featuring 500 drones that illuminated the night sky above the lake with synchronized light displays. Balkhash Tour Fest continues through the weekend with additional sporting, cultural and entertainment events.