Almaty Kairat Bids Farewell to Dastan Satpayev Ahead of Chelsea Transfer

ASTANA – Kazakh football club Kairat honored 17-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev ahead of his move to English club Chelsea, marking the end of a chapter for one of the country’s most promising young talents.

On June 17, Satpayev made his final appearance for Kairat in a match against Kyzylzhar in Almaty as part of Kazakhstan Premier League.

Ahead of the match, the club held a ceremonial send-off for Satpayev. On a video posted by Kairat’s official Instagram account, Kairat supervisory board chairman Kairat Boranbayev presented Satpayev with a framed commemorative jersey bearing the number 58, the number of matches he played for the club’s team. A banner displaying Satpayev’s name was also unveiled at the stadium.

Kairat’s head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin said Satpayev’s farewell goal during the match was symbolic and described him as a role model for young footballers in Kazakhstan, wishing him success in the next stage of his career.

“We will miss you. I have said it before and I’ll say it again: you leave behind a path for other young players. They will now have a chance to prove themselves. You are a great example. All of those young players will look up to you. You are not only a role model for Kairat, but for all of Kazakhstan,” Urazbakhtin said in a video posted by the club.

Almaty’s Kairat confirmed the transfer of Satpayev to London’s Chelsea Football Club in February 2025. He will move to London this summer after turning 18 on Aug. 12.

Born in Almaty, Satpayev joined the Kairat Academy at the age of eight. There, he underwent all stages of training.