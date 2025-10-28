Sotheby’s Announces Islamic & Middle Eastern Art Sales in London, Featuring Rare Central Asian Works

ASTANA – Sotheby’s, one of the world’s oldest and most famous auction houses, will present its Islamic & Middle Eastern Art sales in London on Oct. 28–29, showcasing centuries of artistry, from modern and contemporary masterpieces to traditional craftsmanship.

The auctions will feature rare Central Asian lots, including ceramics, metalwork, tiles, and a section from the monumental and rare Baysunghur Qur’an, offering a remarkable window into the region’s rich cultural heritage. The total low estimate for these highlights is approximately £300,000 (US$399,202).

The series begins with Modern & Contemporary Middle East on Oct. 28, featuring works by the region’s most significant contemporary artists. On Oct. 29, Arts of the Islamic World & India will showcase unparalleled craftsmanship and the aesthetic traditions defining Islamic art across centuries.

All works, along with an exhibition in collaboration with Turquoise Mountain, will be on display at Sotheby’s London galleries from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5.