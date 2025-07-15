Kazakhstan to Supply Uranium to Slovakia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom signed a memorandum of understanding on July 14 with Slovenské elektrárne a.s. (SEAS), Slovakia’s largest electricity producer, to supply natural uranium concentrate and explore future deliveries of uranium dioxide for Slovak nuclear power plants.

According to Kazatomprom’s press service, this marks the first official agreement between the company and SEAS, opening a new chapter in cooperation. SEAS operates Slovakia’s two nuclear power plants, Bohunice and Mochovce, which together supply over 70% of the country’s electricity.

Kazakhstan is also looking to start uranium exports to Bulgaria, whose nuclear power plant operates two 1.2-megawatt units, highlighting another opportunity for partnership in the nuclear sector.