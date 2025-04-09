Kazakhstan Advances Green Energy Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening regional and international energy cooperation, developing diversified and environmentally friendly energy supply routes, including green energy initiatives, at the third Green Energy Advisory Council ministerial meeting held on April 4 in Baku.

Chaired by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the meeting focused on the Green Energy Corridor. Kazakhstan was represented by Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov and KEGOC Chair Nabi Aitzhanov.

Kazakhstan is promoting the development of low-carbon solutions, including technologies for the utilization of associated gas and innovative projects aimed at producing green hydrogen.

As part of the recently signed trilateral agreement between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, a key initiative is underway to construct a submarine high-voltage cable across the Caspian Sea – as part of the Green Energy Corridor project, reported KEGOC press service.

KEGOC is involved in implementing a unique project – the construction of a deep-sea cable that will stretch along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This underwater route will become a key element of the energy infrastructure, contributing to the deepening of cooperation between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the technical specifications for feasibility study preparation were presented, the financing of which is planned at the expense of donor grants.

KEGOC, the system operator of Kazakhstan’s unified power system, owns and manages the assets of the National Power Grid.