Volume of E-Commerce in Kazakhstan Increases Fivefold Since 2020

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens spent nearly 3.2 trillion tenge (US$6 billion) on online purchases over the first 11 months of 2024, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said at a Jan. 14 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the industry now accounts for 14.5% of total retail trade, creating over 300,000 jobs and boosting labor productivity by more than 30% compared to traditional retail.

Shakkaliyev reported that the volume of e-commerce in Kazakhstan has increased fivefold since 2020. However, it still remains below the global average, but given the large number of young people, the development of fintech, internet access and increasing cashless payments, Kazakhstan has high potential for online sales growth.

By 2029, the country aims to nearly triple e-commerce volume to 9.3 trillion tenge ($17.6 billion). For this purpose, the government has adopted an online commerce development plan, focusing on legislative improvements, regional training courses, and financial support for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

Shakkaliyev also proposed to introduce an electronic platform for registering foreign marketplaces to address citizen complaints about product safety, counterfeiting, and consumer protection.

KazPost CEO Assel Zhanassova emphasized the sector’s potential to enhance regional entrepreneurship and Kazakhstan’s role as a Central Asian logistics hub. By 2029, the number of parcels per person is expected to reach 27 annually, up from the current five, supporting both local and cross-border trade.

She reported that Kazakhstan is creating digital services to provide citizens with access to global e-commerce products. For example, Qazpost Keruen ensures direct access to leading marketplaces in the United States, China, Germany, and South Korea, and simplifies customs clearance.

Zhanassova announced plans for modern warehouse complexes in Almaty, Aktobe, and the Almaty and Turkistan Regions, covering over 85,000 square meters. This infrastructure, with an investment volume of approximately $100 million, will support domestic market and cross-border trade growth.