Kazakh National Bank Survey Shows Rising Use of Deposit Accounts 

ASTANA – A survey conducted by the National Bank of Kazakhstan found that nearly 50% of citizens hold their money in bank deposits, Kazinform reported on Jan. 13. Meanwhile, 25% prefer to keep cash, while only 8% invest in real estate.

When asked about the best methods for saving and growing money, 30% of respondents favored buying real estate, an equal proportion opted for bank deposits, and 16% believed in increasing money through cash savings.

The survey also revealed that more than half of the participants did not have any loans. Among those who did, 18% had consumer loans, while 4% each had mortgage and car loans. From January 2016 to October 2019, none of the respondents reported borrowing from the state for weddings and other needs.

In December 2024, consumer loans to Kazakh citizens totaled 1.6 trillion tenge (US$3 billion), mortgage loans – 6.5 trillion tenge (US$12.3 billion), and car loans reached 194 billion tenge (US$367.3 million).