Kazakh Woman Swims Antarctica, Achieves Historic Feat in Ice Waters

ASTANA — Anel Sytdykova, a trailblazing athlete from Kazakhstan, became the first Kazakh woman to swim in Antarctica’s icy waters on Nov. 12, completing the 750-meter swim at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius in less than 19 minutes.

According to Kazinform, the journey to Antarctica began on Nov. 10 after Sytdykova and her group navigated the challenging Drake Passage.

“Our group, led by Ram Barkai, founder of the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA), included 13 swimmers from countries like South Africa, United States, France and Kazakhstan, and a doctor. Among us were renowned swimmers such as Kate Steele, holder of the Ice Seven title and Lynton Mortensen, known for achieving the Oceans Seven,” said Sytdykova.

During their 10-day expedition, the team awaited suitable conditions for the swim while adhering to ship protocols, as they shared the vessel with 150 other passengers.

“And yet, we sailed through the waters of Antarctica. The water was extremely cold, with a wind speed of 35 kilometers per hour. Swimming among icebergs and penguins left a profound impression. Being one of the few to have experienced Antarctica’s icy embrace was truly special,” said Sytdykova.

Sytdykova, Kazakhstan’s first female Ironman and Ultraman, is no stranger to record-breaking feats. In 2018, she became the first Kazakh to swim across the English Channel, covering 38 kilometers without a wetsuit. In 2022, she completed a 48.5-kilometer swim around Manhattan Island and conquered the 34-kilometer Catalina Channel in Los Angeles, one of the world’s longest marathon swims.

The Manhattan Island swim, English Channel, and Catalina Channel together constitute the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming. For this, Sytdykova earned the title of the Princess of the Triple Crown and membership in the prestigious Triple Crown Club — the first individual from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to do so.

At the moment, Sytdykova resides with her family near London.

In August 2019, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev publicly celebrated Sytdykova’s achievement of swimming the English Channel, calling it a “great example of steely will and true skill.”