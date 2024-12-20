Euronews: Kazakhstan to Grow Reputation as Astro-Tourism Destination

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has become one of the trending destinations for astro-tourism in the latest Euronews Travel Trend Report 2025 edition.

“Famous for its sweeping steppes and jaw dropping lakes, Kazakhstan is also setting its sights on becoming a top choice for stargazing, amid the growing appetite for celestial experiences amongst travelers,” reads the report.

The country’s southern and eastern regions boast exceptional open-air conditions for astro-tourism, with dark, star-filled skies undisturbed by urban light pollution.

“It’s possible to see the planets – Jupiter, Saturn and the rings of Saturn – with the naked eye,” said Ildana Izmailova, a junior researcher at Almaty’s Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute.

“During the winter, the brightest star in the sky, Sirius, and the constellation Orion can be spotted. The Milky Way is visible year-round.”

These shimmering wonders have long attracted astro-enthusiasts and journalists, but Kazakhstan is now keen to attract a broader range of visitors who want to enjoy and learn about space. According to Euronews, tours are already offered at the Kamenskoye Plateau Observatory in Almaty, which is 1,450 meters above sea level.

The report also notes plans to open the Assy-Turgen Plateau Observatory, located 85 kilometers east of Almaty at 2,750 meters, to visitors. The observatory will provide overnight accommodation, including camping options.

The Tien Shan Astronomical Observatory, nearly 30 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the mountains of Zailiyskiy Alatau, is expected to start operating tours, too, with accommodation provided.

“Astro-tourism represents an exciting frontier for the nation’s tourism industry,” said Kairat Sadvakassov, the chairman of the Kazakh Tourism National Company.

“We are committed to promoting this unique aspect of our natural heritage and hope to attract more overseas visitors who seek an extraordinary connection with the cosmos.”