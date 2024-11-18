Young Chinese Researchers Study at Almaty-Based Satbayev University

ASTANA – Five PhD students from China are doing research at the Satbayev University’s Mining and Metallurgical Institute, named after O.A. Baikonurov, on innovative technologies and new inorganic materials educational programs.

Young scientists at the chemical processes and industrial ecology department study innovative materials for wastewater treatment, develop nano- and composite materials and introduce modern technologies in ecology and industry.

International students expressed gratitude to the university for providing conditions for study and research and the opportunity to work under the supervision of leading scientists from Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia, Poland and the United Kingdom, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Nov. 15.

“It has been a month since I arrived in Kazakhstan, and during this time we have made new friends and had a good time. In the future, I plan to synthesize carbon-based materials and apply them to all types of energy storage systems. I am very grateful to the group members for their help, especially PhD doctors Kydyr and my colleague Elriza. Let the friendship between China and Kazakhstan become stronger,” said Liu Jingjing, a first-year doctoral student from Shandong Province.

Liu is working on her dissertation on creating highly efficient electrode materials for electrochemical energy storage devices, which academics from Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have supervised.

Another PhD student from China, Qu Zhuangzhuang, is also a first-year student studying innovative technologies and novel inorganic materials. He is working under the supervision of Professor Azat Seythan of Satbayev University and Professor Nur Nabih Yusuf of Malaysia to develop nanomagnetic zeolite and investigate its adsorption capabilities for nanoplastics.