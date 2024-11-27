Kazakhstan Establishes Visa-Free Regime with Saint Kitts and Nevis

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has approved an agreement on exemption from short-term visa requirements with Saint Kitts and Nevis, following a government resolution on Nov. 20, reported Online.zakon.kz. The resolution comes into effect from the day of its signing.

Under the agreement, holders of valid travel documents are exempt from visa requirements for single or multiple entries, exits, transits, or temporary stays of up to 90 calendar days within 365 days from the date of first entry.

Travelers planning to stay longer than the 90-day limit must obtain the necessary visa following the host country’s legal requirements.

Holders of diplomatic or service passports assigned to diplomatic missions or consular posts are exempt from visa requirements for the entire duration of their accreditation, including entry, exit, and transit through the other country.