Kazakhstan and China Cooperate to Build $114 Million Wind Turbine Component Plant

By Staff Report in Business on 29 November 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and China’s SANY Renewable Energy (RE) laid the foundation for the construction of a $114 million plant to produce wind turbine components on Nov. 29 in the Zhambyl Region, reported SANY’s press service.

Kazakhstan and China Cooperate to Build $114 Million Wind Turbine Component Plant in the Zhambyl Region.  Photo credit: SANY. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, the plant will produce gondolas, hubs, towers, and other essential components for wind farms, creating over 300 jobs.

“The localization level will increase to at least 30%. To achieve this, SANY RE plans to open a research and development center,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, the chairman of Samruk Kazyna’s Management Board.

The project is expected to provide wind power plants in Kazakhstan with locally produced wind components. Overall, Samruk Kazyna plans to introduce with its partners nearly six gigawatts of renewable energy sources by 2030 to meet the growing demand for electricity.


