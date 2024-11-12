Kazakh FM Nurtleu Calls for Peace Proposals at Arab & Islamic Summit

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu urged to develop concrete proposals for the prompt resolution of ongoing conflicts at an Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit focused on resolving the Palestinian issue and stabilizing the situation in Lebanon on Nov. 11 in Riyadh.

During the event, representatives of the member states discussed the current geopolitical situation, challenges, and threats facing the Islamic world, including the ongoing developments in the Middle East, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu emphasized the importance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) engagement in ensuring peace and stability in the countries of the Muslim community in the region and encouraged OIC and Arab League participants to develop concrete solutions for the speedy resolution of existing disputes.

He highlighted that the international community must not forget the vital role of UN peacekeeping missions in the Golan Heights, Lebanon, and other parts of the world.

In this context, it was noted that attacks on UN peacekeepers and diplomatic missions are unacceptable and represent a grave violation of international and humanitarian law.

Nurtleu called on OIC member states to use the potential of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and support the organization’s fundraising initiative to provide food assistance to affected Palestinian people.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Brunei, Guinea-Bissau, Kuwait, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mali, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia to discuss bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The first Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit was held on Nov. 11 last year in Riyadh. Following the meeting, a final resolution was adopted, and a Ministerial Gaza Contact Group was established with the main task of facilitating the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people.