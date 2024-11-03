From Permafrost to Warm Heart of Kazakhstan: Two Adventurers Journey Through Central Asia and Beyond 

ASTANA – Two travelers from Slovakia set out on an extraordinary adventure, traversing a remarkable range of temperatures—from minus 48 to plus 30 degrees Celsius—over 29,700 kilometers in just 91 days. Their expedition featured stops at the Baikonur cosmodrome and the stunning Altyn Emel National Park, allowing them to explore Kazakhstan’s diverse landscapes and striking contrasts.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Eugen Fomkin, one of the travelers, revealed that for four years, he had been intrigued by the harshness of Russian winters and had long dreamed of visiting Oymyakon, the coldest place in Russia’s Sakha Republic.

“Finally, at the end of last year, I decided to make it happen. While working at a gas station, I managed to buy a 1997 Škoda Felicia from a customer for 200 euros (US$216) and set off on my trip,” he said.

Fomkin and his friend Peter documented the journey on their SK Adventures YouTube channel, which has garnered over five million views in Slovakia. They departed on Jan. 14 and faced temperatures as low as minus 48 degrees Celsius on their way to the Pole of Cold in Yakutia.

“It was unbelievably cold, especially for us, since winters in Slovakia rarely drop below minus five degrees in the cities, occasionally hitting minus ten for only a few days a year,” said Fomkin.

On their return, they drove through Kazakhstan, with their first stop at the Altyn Emel National Park, where they visited the famous Singing Dune.

“It was amazing because we had left Yakutsk, where it was minus 30, and within two weeks, we were in Altyn Emel National Park, where it was 28 degrees above zero,” he said.

The national park, located around 260 kilometers north of Almaty, is the largest reserve in Kazakhstan and was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2023. The park’s steppes lead to the Singing Dune, a sand formation up to 120 meters high that “sings” when wind causes friction in the sand, creating a sound similar to an organ.

“We explored the beautiful park and then traveled to Almaty before continuing to the Kyrgyz Republic. We visited Bishkek, explored Issyk-Kul, and ventured through scenic mountain passes—all fascinating and affordable. From there, we re-entered Kazakhstan through the Taraz checkpoint, with hopes of reaching Baikonur,” said Fomkin.

They could not enter Baikonur without a permit, so they filmed what they could from outside.

“A rocket launch had taken place just a day before. If we had known, we would have driven through the night to see it, but we missed it,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in Kazakhstan, Fomkin noted, “Kazakhstan seemed dry, unlike lush, rainy Slovakia. It is a country of contrasts—modern cities and camels on village roads. The vast, flat landscapes were fascinating.”

Fomkin also praised the hospitality they received, saying, “We truly felt welcomed everywhere we went. People were always willing to help and give advice in Kazakhstan, Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Georgia.”

The trip’s affordable gas prices were a pleasant surprise for Fomkin.

“In Slovakia, gas costs around 1.6 euros (US$ 1.73) per liter, so traveling here was very economical for us. However, one downside was that local police frequently stopped us when they saw our European plates, which happened in both Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic,” he said.

Their adventure, which spanned temperatures from minus 48 to plus 30 degrees, has captivated Slovak audiences.

“Starting last Saturday, I am touring Slovakia and the Czech Republic, presenting stories and photos from our journey in cinemas and cultural centers. There is a lot of interest—our first stop in Prešov drew 250 people. I will be touring until February, sharing this incredible adventure,” he said.

“Not many would attempt a journey like this—from Slovakia to Oymyakon in the extreme winter—so people are very interested,” he added.