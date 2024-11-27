Four Kazakh Restaurants Enter La Liste’s Top-1000 Restaurants 2025

ASTANA – The prestigious French restaurant ranking guide La Liste has included four Kazakh establishments in its Top-1000 Restaurants 2025 list, announced on Nov. 25.

Ogonyok in Almaty received the highest score among the Kazakh entries with 76.5 points. Qazaq Gourmet and Selfie, both located in Astana, earned 76 points each. Another Almaty-based restaurant, Qazaq Auyl, scored 75 points.

Evgeniy Chekanin, the chef at Selfie in Astana, shared how Kazakhstan’s rich culture and traditions have inspired a creative menu offering a unique and elevated culinary experience for diners.

The top nine restaurants, recognized as the World’s Best Restaurants 2025, included Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl – Grand Hôtel Les Trois Rois – in Basel, Switzerland; Guy Savoy in Paris, France; La Vague d’Or in Saint-Tropez, France; Le Bernardin in New York, the United States (US); L’Enclume – Simon Rogan in Grange-over-Sands, the United Kingdom (UK); Lung King Heen in Hong Kong, China, Matsukawa, Tokyo, and Japan; Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn, Germany; and Single Thread in Healdsburg, California, the US.

La Liste compiles its rankings based on thousands of publications, guidebooks, and millions of online reviews, offering a curated selection of the world’s best restaurants and hotels.

For a deeper dive into the rich flavors of Kazakh cuisine and the profound ties between food and the heart of Kazakh identity, read The Astana Times News Editor Aida Haidar’s latest column.