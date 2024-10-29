Second Leg of FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series Kicks Off in Shymkent

ASTANA — The FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series 2024-2025 kicks off in Shymkent on Oct. 29 with a line-up of some of the strongest female chess players in the world who will face off in a nine-round round-robin tournament. The event will run through Nov. 9.

According to FIDE, the Shymkent leg of the Grand Prix series follows the first event in Tbilisi, held on Aug. 14-25. Kazakhstan’s chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva won the silver medal, and Poland’s Alina Kashlinskaya came out on top in the tournament.

Assaubayeva and Kashlinskaya will be back for this second leg, joined by Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Tan Zhongyi, Humpy Koneru, Elisabeth Paehtz, Nurgyul Salimova, Batkhuyag Munguntuul, and Divya Deshmukh.