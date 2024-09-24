UMC Launches First Cardiac Arrhythmia Treatment Technology in CIS

ASTANA—Specialists at the University Medical Center’s (UMC) Heart Center have introduced Farapulse electro-pulse ablation technology, a groundbreaking method for treating cardiac arrhythmia. This marks the first use of the technology in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the UMC’s press service, the Farapulse technology offers greater efficiency, improved safety, and a faster recovery time than existing treatments for atrial fibrillation, a condition involving rapid and irregular contraction of the heart’s upper chambers.

Serge Boveda, a professor at Clinique Pasteur Clinic in France and secretary of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), noted that the procedure takes approximately an hour and requires one to two days of recovery.

“This is a minimally invasive procedure. A catheter is inserted through the femoral vein and guided to the heart, where electric fields, known as electroporation, destroy abnormal cells without damaging nearby healthy tissue,” said Dr.Boveda during a masterclass on Sept.23 at the UMC.

The professor also delivered a lecture, presented the new technology and conducted a Q&A session. With UMC specialists, Dr. Boveda held a hands-on demonstration in UMC’s catheterization laboratory.

Omirbek Nuralinov, head of the Department of Interventional Arrhythmology at the Heart Center UMC, noted that Farapulse technology, in addition to cryoablation and radiofrequency ablation, is used worldwide to treat atrial fibrillation. However, it is being introduced first in Kazakhstan at UMC clinics in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“The technology allows adjusting the device so that it does not harm nearby tissues and affects only pathological areas,” said Nuralinov.

Yuriy Pya, chairman of the UMC executive board, highlighted the importance of technology in addressing the rising number of cardiovascular disease cases.

“Cardiovascular diseases will remain the leading cause of death in the coming decades. This new technology is crucial for our patients, particularly the 1,000 individuals who require treatment for atrial fibrillation annually,” said Yuriy Pya, Chairman of the Executive Board of the UMC.

Pya also mentioned that the treatment, which is quick and easy to adopt, particularly for younger specialists, is offered free of charge to citizens through the state healthcare quota system.

UMC specialists, now equipped with advanced training in Farapulse technology, plan to continue providing patients with cutting-edge methods for treating cardiovascular diseases.