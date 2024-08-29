Kazakhstan’s First Creative Industries Park Opens in Almaty Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan opened its first creative industries park, established by Energo University, on Aug. 28 in Kaskelen, the Almaty Region, reported the university’s press service.

The first event at the new venue was the Film Industry Forum, which included top managers and Michael Young, President of the New York Film Academy.

Energo University Rector Gani Nygymetov emphasized the historical significance of this moment not only for the university but also for the region. One of the leading technical universities of Kazakhstan expands the horizons of scientific and educational activities, supplementing its arsenal of technical and engineering disciplines by incorporating new creative directions.

“Here, along with the world-famous New York Film Academy, we plan to launch the School of Creative Industries, capable of training professionals in film, media, design, animation, game development, artificial intelligence (AI), and green technologies,” he said.

The creative park is designed to serve as a hub for film industry professionals, game developers, AI experts, and other sectors. It is expected to accommodate over 100 residents.