Kazakhstan Advances Energy Security with New Gas Pipeline Project

ASTANA — The new Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline will supply natural gas to 66 settlements with 124,000 residents. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the construction of the pipeline during his working visit to the Zhetisu Region.

The total length of the Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline will reach 302.4 kilometers. The project includes the construction of six gas pipeline branches and automatic gas distribution stations. The gas pipeline’s capacity is 385 million cubic meters per year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 19.

According to the chair of QazaqGaz national company Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the facility will be part of the existing unified system of the Almaty-Taldykorgan main gas pipeline. The completion of construction and launch is scheduled for 2026.

Bektenov emphasized that the new gas pipeline will ensure energy security and a stable gas supply to the region’s residential buildings, social facilities, and industrial enterprises.

“The government attaches particular importance to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects. Samruk Kazyna and Baiterek holdings’ resources, as well as the local capital market, foreign direct investment, and private capital, are all involved in funding important economic initiatives. Samruk Kazyna allocated 10.4 billion tenge (US$21.8 million) for the implementation of 42 gasification projects. This will allow connecting another 30 settlements to gas supply in the Zhetisu Region by the end of the year,” he said.

Out of 358 settlements in the Zhetisu Region, 192 are subject to gasification. Thirty-seven communities with 334,000 residents have been gasified. In 2023, the country provided 60% of the population or 12 million people, with access to natural gas.