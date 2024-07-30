Foreign Tourists Bring Over $800 Million to Kazakh Economy in 2023

ASTANA – Tourists from China, India, Germany, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spent over $800 million in Kazakhstan last year, reports Kazinform on July 29.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the average tourist from abroad leaves nearly $1,500 in the country.

Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly attractive to Chinese citizens. In 2023, some 367,400 tourists from China visited Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, there were only 17,700 people in 2022. A 20 times growth of Chinese tourists in a year is due to the visa-free regime between the countries. There are 44 flights on the Kazakhstan-China route every week.

Kazakhstan also welcomed nearly 78,000 tourists from India, 85,000 people from Germany, 36,600 South Korean citizens, and 10,500 tourists from the UAE.

At the same time, the largest number of tourists from Uzbekistan came to Kazakhstan — 3.6 million people. Next come Russia — 2 million people, the Kyrgyz Republic — 1.6 million people and Tajikistan — 700,000 people. Most of the guests arrived by private cars and buses — 84.4%. Another 10.6% arrived by plane, and only 5% by train.

In total, around 9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023.