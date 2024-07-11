2024 Paris Games: Kazakhstan’s Team Uniform Reflects Cultural Heritage

ASTANA – Several types of uniforms were prepared for Kazakhstan’s national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. These are a ceremonial suit, a ceremonial sports uniform, a sports uniform and a ceremonial uniform for flag bearers, reported Kazinform on July 10.

Athletes will participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in ceremonial dress.

The elements of the national ornament in costumes have not only a decorative but also a historically symbolic function, reflecting the artistic perception of the world and the aesthetic tastes of Kazakhs. For example, muyiz (horns) symbolize strength, courage and protection, associated with powerful animals such as buffalo or deer. Kos muyiz (double horn) enhances the symbolism of horns, indicating internal unity and harmony. Kaz moiyn (gooseneck) symbolizes flexibility, agility and grace, emphasizing adaptability in sports.

A ceremonial sports uniform is decorated with national ornaments and the image of a golden eagle—a symbol of the Kazakh people’s courage, masculinity, and greatness. Athletes are also provided with sports uniforms, comprising 18 items.

The dress uniform of the flag bearers consists of several sets. It includes boric (the national headdress of men) and saukele (women’s headdress) of Tomiris, legendary queen of Saka tribes, trimmed with fringe and inlaid with semi-precious turquoise stones.