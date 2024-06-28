Over 68% of Kazakh Citizens Reflect Optimism About Future

ASTANA — The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) released results from a sociological survey conducted from May 11 to June 22, indicating 68.3% of citizens are optimistic about the future.

According to KazISS, a public opinion poll showed that 37.6% anticipate significant improvements, and 30.7% expect slight enhancements in living conditions. Sociological analyses attribute this optimism to improved education, healthcare, communications and housing access.

One-third of the respondents reported an improvement in their financial situation, while 31.6% indicated no change. Additionally, 27.1% noted a significant increase in their well-being, with 8.6% reporting a decline in their financial status to an extent.

The improvement was bolstered by measures such as raising the minimum wage, increasing doctors’ average salary by 30% and medical staff by 20%, raising pensions and benefits for 4.4 million recipients, enhancing scholarships for university students, undergraduates and doctoral candidates, and revising microcredit and business regulation approaches.

Government expenditures in 2023 and 2024 on healthcare, education, housing construction and road maintenance have contributed to citizens’ current satisfaction levels.

The country’s comprehensive modernization efforts have garnered substantial public support. According to the survey, 68.1% of Kazakh citizens believe the country is heading in the right direction.

The survey included 8,000 respondents aged 18 and above from 17 regions and cities of national importance, including Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.