Da Vinci’s “La Bella Principessa” Attracts 3,300 Visitors in Four Days

ASTANA – The National Museum of Kazakhstan has welcomed over 6,000 visitors in just four days, with 3,300 of them coming specifically to see Leonardo da Vinci’s “La Bella Principessa,” exhibited for the first time in the country, the museum’s press service reported on June 12.

Long lines formed at the museum’s ticket office over the weekend as people eagerly awaited the chance to view the masterpiece. The exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci’s works is a vibrant event in Kazakhstan’s cultural life. “La Bella Principessa” has previously been exhibited only five times worldwide, each time drawing huge public interest.

Artist Oksana Kaliakperova traveled from Ust-Kamenogorsk to Astana solely for the exhibition, seeking a direct encounter with the pinnacle of art.

“Musical and visual accompaniment made me feel like I was ascending an elevator,” she shared. “What we see on social networks completely differs from what we experience in person.”

The exhibition using immersive technologies runs from June 7 to Aug. 4 in the Multimedia Hall on the fourth floor of the National Museum. June 25 and July 30 are designated as sanitary days.

Additionally, the museum has announced a lecture by fine art expert Olga Baturina on the art of Leonardo da Vinci, which will take place on June 23.