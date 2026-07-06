Uzbekistan’s Population Nearly Doubles Since 1989 Census

ASTANA – Uzbekistan has published the preliminary results of its first population census in 37 years, showing that the country’s population has reached more than 39 million, according to the National Statistics Committee.

According to the preliminary census results, Uzbekistan’s population stands at 39,047,321, nearly double the figure recorded in the country’s last census in 1989, Kazinform reported on July 1.

The census was conducted under a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to establish an updated database of the country’s demographic and socio-economic indicators.

Preliminary data show that Uzbeks account for 89.4% of the population, followed by Tajiks (3.3%), Karakalpaks (2.2%), Kazakhs (1.8%), Russians (1.6%), Kyrgyz (0.6%), and Turkmens (0.5%). In addition, 91.3% of respondents identified Uzbek as their native language.

Uzbekistan had not conducted a population census since 1989. Originally scheduled for 2022, the census was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later rescheduled for 2026-2027.

The first stage of the census was carried out from Jan. 15 to 31, followed by the second stage from Feb. 4 to 28. Data were collected through both online questionnaires and door-to-door interviews.