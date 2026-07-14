Tokayev Visits Qatar to Offer Condolences Following Death of Former Emir

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev traveled to Doha to personally offer his condolences to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the ruling Al Thani family following the death of the Emir’s father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the meeting on July 13, Tokayev paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad’s legacy, describing him as an outstanding statesman who played a pivotal role in transforming Qatar into a strong and prosperous nation, reported Akorda.

“He was an outstanding statesman and a true friend of the Kazakh people,” Tokayev said, noting Sheikh Hamad’s significant contribution to establishing and strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

President Tokayev recalled that Sheikh Hamad made two official visits to Kazakhstan, including his first trip in April 1999, when Tokayev, then serving as Kazakhstan’s foreign minister, welcomed the Qatari leader.

Tokayev also expressed gratitude for Sheikh Hamad’s support during Kazakhstan’s early years of independence, highlighting his role in financing the construction of the Al-Farabi Mosque, the first major mosque built in Astana, as well as several social and infrastructure projects.

Emir Sheikh Tamim thanked Tokayev for traveling to Doha in person, describing the gesture as a reflection of the close and brotherly ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

At the Qatari side’s initiative, the two leaders also exchanged views on the international situation, including developments in the Middle East.

The meeting concluded with Tokayev renewing his invitation for the Emir of Qatar to visit Kazakhstan at a mutually convenient time. Sheikh Tamim accepted the invitation with appreciation.