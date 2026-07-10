Tokayev Invites Trump to Visit Kazakhstan During Leaders’ Call

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited United States President Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan during a phone call on July 10 that focused on bilateral economic cooperation, political engagement and nuclear nonproliferation, the Akorda press service reported.

Tokayev congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, noting that the country had become a powerful global state within a relatively short historical period.

During the conversation, Tokayev said the “common sense” policy underpinning the domestic agenda of the U.S. administration is consonant with Kazakhstan’s strategy of building a Just Kazakhstan based on the principles of law and order. He expressed support for Trump’s policy.

The leaders exchanged views on economic cooperation and political interaction. Tokayev noted the strong pace of implementation of agreements reached during his visit to Washington in November 2025.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s position on the inadmissibility of the proliferation of nuclear weapons and enriched uranium and stressed the importance of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to strengthen international oversight mechanisms.

According to Akorda, the leaders also positively assessed recent meetings in Astana with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Presidential Envoy Sergio Gor and other senior representatives of the White House and American business circles.