Summer Sounds and Cultural Highlights Await This Weekend

ASTANA – Spend your evening discovering art, live music and adrenaline-filled entertainment, from exhibitions and concerts to thrilling drift shows. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Leonardo da Vinci’s work exhibition, July 17 – Sept. 30

An exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci invites visitors to discover the artistic and scientific legacy of one of history’s most influential minds. Through reproductions, multimedia elements and interactive displays, the exhibition explores the inventor’s creative vision, engineering ideas and masterpieces, offering a closer look at the Renaissance era.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Jubilee solo exhibition of Nurbek Zhardemov, July 11 – Aug. 30

Discover the artistic world of Nurbek Zhardemov at the “Aqjaiyq Ölkem” exhibition, where paintings inspired by Kazakh heritage, cultural memory and personal reflection come together. The exhibition offers visitors a journey through tradition and contemporary artistic expression.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Splendid Silk exhibition, July 17 – Sept. 20

Splendid Silk explores the beauty and craftsmanship of Chinese silk through a collection of elegant textile artworks, offering a glimpse into one of the country’s enduring artistic traditions.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Central Asia Drift Show, July 17 – 18

A drift show will feature professional drivers competing in high-speed sliding battles on track. The event delivers fast-paced action, engine power and an exciting atmosphere for motorsport fans.

Venue: ASP Arena Konaev. Tickets are available here.

Inna’s concert, July 19

Romanian pop star INNA brings her signature dance hits to the stage with a high-energy live performance. Expect an evening of chart-topping songs, vibrant visuals and infectious rhythms that have made her a global favorite.

Venue: Baluan Sholak Arena; 44 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Divas of Hollywood” concert, July 19

Celebrate the music of legendary pop divas with live performances of iconic hits that have defined generations. The concert brings together powerful vocals and beloved songs in an evening of nostalgia and entertainment.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.