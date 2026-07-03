News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Strategic Partnerships, Transport Corridors and Connectivity

ASTANA – The Astana Times has made a selection of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media worldwide this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s new strategic partnership with Georgia, constitutional reforms, the country’s growing role in international transport corridors, and more.

Georgia and Kazakhstan establish strategic partnership

Georgia and Kazakhstan have officially established a strategic partnership. This was announced by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze during expanded-format talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace, reported Sova News, an independent media outlet based in Tbilisi, on July 1.

The head of the Georgian government noted that elevating relations to the status of a strategic partnership is an important achievement that opens up new opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas.

Kobakhidze thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting the significance of the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Tokayev sets August 23 election date as Kazakhstan’s new Constitution takes effect

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the start of a “new era” in the country’s history on July 1, as Kazakhstan’s new Constitution officially came into force following its approval in a nationwide referendum on March 15, reported The Times of Central Asia on July 1.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. We are embarking on the path of steady progress, political and economic reforms, and large-scale modernization,” Tokayev said in an official address published on the presidential website.

According to Tokayev, the new Constitution represents a fundamental restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system and a transformation of the country’s key state and civil institutions. He said the March 15 referendum reflected what he described as a historic choice by the Kazakh people, one that would shape the country’s development for decades to come.

Trade and economic development in Central Asia ‘can boost links between EU and Kazakhstan’

EU Reporter released an article on June 25 about how the development of the Middle Corridor is strengthening trade, transport and investment ties between the European Union and Kazakhstan, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

“Kazakhstan plays a central role in the development of the Middle Corridor as a transit, logistics, and investment hub. The route is enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe, while recent infrastructure upgrades and closer cooperation with the European Union are boosting trade, strengthening regional supply chains, and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a key gateway between the two regions,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan to establish logistics center at Shahid Rajaee Port

Kazakhstan’s investment in Shahid Rajaee Port, located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province, will further boost the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), said Mohammad Shakibinasab, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization, during a ceremony marking the signing of an agreement to establish a logistics center at Shahid Rajaee Port with Kazakh investment, reported Trend on June 28.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s investment will not only provide the port with the necessary equipment and expand its infrastructure but also create new jobs. In addition, it will enhance the operational capacity of Shahid Rajaee Port and other ports located along the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan launches Almaty-Xi’an flight

Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan announced a new scheduled service between Almaty and the northwestern Chinese city of Xi’an on Wednesday, marking the airline’s fourth route to China as it expands connections between Central Asia and the world’s second-largest economy, reported China Daily on July 1.

The inaugural Flight FS7865, operated by an Airbus A320, landed at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport early on Wednesday after departing from Almaty. Airport authorities in Xi’an marked the arrival with a traditional water-cannon salute.

The new service will operate twice weekly. Flights from Almaty depart on Tuesdays and Fridays, while return services from Xi’an operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.