News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan-China Ties, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global and regional media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to China, the growing role of the Middle Corridor in regional connectivity, and more.

Xi meets Kazakh president in Shanghai

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Shanghai, reported Xinhua on July 16.

Tokayev also attended the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

Xi said that the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained strong momentum, demonstrating enormous potential for cooperation and broad prospects for future development.

Kazakhstan and China sign deals worth over $15 billion during Tokayev’s Shanghai visit

Kazakhstan and China signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over $15 billion during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Shanghai on July 16, reported The Times of Central Asia on July 16.

The package covers artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, transport, finance, agriculture, vehicle production, and other high-technology industries.

President of Azerbaijan: Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor

Speaking at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor between China and Azerbaijan are increasing and that the country is nearly doubling the capacity of its seaport, reported Azertag on July 13.

“We are also increasing the volume of cargo transported from China, and Central Asian countries have also joined this process. In short, our mutual relations have a very good history. Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor,” he said.

Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exceeds $150 million in five months

In January-May, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan exceeded $150 million, according to Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics.

During this period, exports to Azerbaijan reached $127.7 million, while imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $22.5 million, reported Azertag on July 15.

Azerbaijan accounts for 0.3% of Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover, making up 0.4% of its exports and 0.1% of its imports.