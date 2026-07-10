News Digest: Foreign Media on Golden Man DNA Study, National Dombyra Day and Kazakhstan’s Global Partnerships

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected a range of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media worldwide this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers the country’s cultural heritage, Euronews’ launch of Kazakh-language broadcasting, new investment and technology partnerships, and scientific research shedding new light on the Scythian elite and the Golden Man.

Kazakhstan’s dombyra: The two-stringed instrument that carries the soul of the steppe

EU Reporter published an article on July 4 about National Dombyra Day, celebrated each year on the first Sunday of July.

“The dombyra occupies a place in Kazakh culture comparable to the harp in Ireland, the bagpipes in Scotland or the guitar in Spain’s flamenco tradition. It is instantly recognizable, deeply emotional and inseparable from the people whose stories it tells. In Kazakhstan, it is common to hear the saying that ‘a real Kazakh is not a Kazakh himself, a real Kazakh is his dombyra’ – a phrase that captures the instrument’s intimate link with national identity.

The instrument’s design is modest but expressive. Traditionally made from wood, with two strings and a hollow resonating body, the dombyra can produce music of striking variety. In the hands of a skilled performer, it can evoke the rhythm of galloping horses, the silence of the open steppe, the sorrow of separation, the joy of celebration or the drama of ancient legend,” reads the article.

Euronews launches Kazakh language broadcasting in Astana

Euronews is launching a new channel broadcasting its global content in the Kazakh language as part of its strategic development plans in Kazakhstan to bring its unique perspective in journalism, as well as its coverage of the country and the wider Central Asia region, to the viewers of Kazakhstan and beyond amid the region’s rising influence, reported Euronews on July 7.

“The launch of Euronews’ Kazakh language broadcast across Kazakhstan comes after two years of the international channel signing a partnership with Kazakhstan, followed by the launch of its editorial hub in Astana and an editorial office in Almaty – a global media first – and it will become Euronews’ 20th linguistic service, among 14 language services and six franchise channels.

It will also be the first Central Asian language to be added to the media’s worldwide broadcasting network,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan inks $107mln rhenium processing deal with UK company

Kazakhstan’s JSC Zhezkazganredmet has signed a long-term offtake contract with the UK’s Maritime House Ltd. for the processing of rhenium-bearing raw materials, reported Trend on July 8.

According to the information, the five-year commercial agreement, valued at $107 million, was signed at the Ministry of Industry and Construction in the presence of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev. According to the ministry, the contract marks an important step in strengthening industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

Solana company partners with Kazakhstan on $6bln Alatau Crypto Megacity

EU Reporter published an article on July 6 about Solana-affiliated entities partnering with Kazakhstan to support the development of Alatau City, a planned digital innovation hub integrating blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI and smart-city technologies.

“This partnership highlights Kazakhstan’s forward-thinking approach to economic diversification. By leveraging Solana’s high-performance blockchain capabilities – known for speed, low fees, and scalability – Alatau City aims to become a model for next-generation urban development in the region,” reads the article.

Ancient DNA reveals clues about mysterious Golden Man and rise of the Scythian elites

CNN released an article on July 6 exploring how ancient DNA is revealing the origins, family ties and inherited social status of the Scythian elite, including Kazakhstan’s famous Golden Man.

“Nomadic warriors called the Scythiansroamed the Eurasian Steppe on horseback during the Iron Age. An elite class held the reins of Scythian power, their elevated status celebrated in death through rich burials. Among the most famous of these elite individuals is Golden Man, whose entombment contained iron weapons, bronze artifacts, a silver bowl and more than 4,000 gold ornaments. (…) Despite the gender-specific nickname, researchers remained uncertain about whether the youth was male or female. For the new study, scientists examined DNA markers from across the Golden Man’s genome, using statistical methods to fill in gaps where DNA data was damaged or missing. Their results suggested that the Golden Man was likely genetically male, and comparisons to other examples of Scythian DNA indicated that he belonged to a southern subset of Scythians called the Saka,” reads the article.