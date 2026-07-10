Kazakhstan’s IT Services Market Hits Record $5.6 Billion in 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s IT services market reached a historic high in 2025, with the total value of services exceeding 2.9 trillion tenge (US$5.6 billion), according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The figure represents a 70% increase compared to 2024 and marks a 4.6-fold expansion since official statistics on the sector began being published in 2021.

The rapid growth reflects rising demand for digital technologies across the country’s economy and the continued expansion of Kazakhstan’s technology sector. According to the report, domestic clients remained the primary driver of the market, accounting for 86.7% of all IT services provided.

Kazakh companies delivered more than 2.5 trillion tenge (US$4.8 billion) worth of services to local customers, an increase of 76.7% year-on-year. Growth was recorded in services provided to both businesses, which rose by 49.5%, and individual consumers, where demand increased more than sixfold.

International demand also continued to expand. Services exported by Kazakh IT companies totaled 391.6 billion tenge (US$753 million), up 28.9% from the previous year, representing 13.3% of the overall market.

Almaty and Astana remained the country’s undisputed technology hubs, together accounting for 92.2% of Kazakhstan’s IT services market. Companies based in Almaty generated 1.8 trillion tenge (US$3.5 billion) in IT services, nearly double the previous year’s figure, making the city the principal engine of sector growth. Astana followed with 883.8 billion tenge (US$1.7 billion), a 45.4% increase compared to 2024.

Nevertheless, growth was recorded in 16 of Kazakhstan’s 20 regions. The Ulytau and Turkistan regions posted the strongest expansion, with market volumes increasing 2.8 times and 2.6 times, respectively, while the Mangystau region grew by 67.5%.

Four regions recorded declines over the year: the Almaty Region (-30.7%), North Kazakhstan (-12.3%), West Kazakhstan (-2.4%), and the Zhetysu Region (-1.1%).