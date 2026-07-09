Kazakhstan Tops Central Asia in Global Passport Index 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked first among Central Asian countries in the Global Passport Index 2026, published by Global Citizen Solutions, a migration consultancy. It ranked 109th worldwide out of 197 countries.

Kazakhstan ranked between the Maldives and Belarus in the global list, ahead of Uzbekistan (123rd), the Kyrgyz Republic (127th), Tajikistan (140th) and Turkmenistan (144th).

According to the index, Kazakh passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 48 countries. They can also travel to several destinations under simplified entry procedures or obtain a visa on arrival. These include Andorra, Belarus, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Palestine, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, visas remain required for travel to around 85 destinations, including Afghanistan, Angola, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Global Passport Index assesses passport strength across three pillars-Enhanced Mobility, Investment and Quality of Living-using 15 key indicators. Kazakhstan ranked 112th in the Enhanced Mobility Index, 61st in the Investment Index and 112th in the Quality of Living Index, with investment attractiveness emerging as the country’s strongest indicator.

Sweden ranked first globally, followed by Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, which shared fifth place.